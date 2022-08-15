TUD Paving Projects Underway

TUD paving cone zone View Photo

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) has contracted with Ragsdale and Son, Inc for several paving projects that will finalize repairs in various areas throughout the county.

The first round of paving began today and will continue over the next three weeks and complete 25% of the patches in the area of Cedar Ridge, Brentwood Park, Lakewood Park, Confidence, Upper Crystal Falls, Middlecamp Road, and Middlecamp-Sugar Pine Road. Work will be taking place between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. The next round of paving work will be taking place at a later date.

The patching of the roadways is estimated to take an hour with motorists experiencing delays of 5-15 minutes and one-way traffic control. Drivers are also advised to be mindful of equipment and vehicles in the area during work hours and to drive with caution. TUD thanks the public for their patience and cooperation and for additional information can be contacted at 209-532-5536 or on their social media page which can be found here.