Heat Advisory Through Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for both the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from 11 AM Tuesday until 8 PM Friday.

Additionally, an Excessive Heat Watch remains in place for Mariposa County from late Tuesday morning through Friday evening.

Expect hot conditions with Central Valley highs ranging from 100 to 110 degrees and foothill highs likely between 96 to 106 degrees.

The hottest days forecast to occur on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The hot temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Warm overnight lows are expected through Friday morning, ranging from 65 to 76 degrees in the Central Valley and 71 to 82 degrees in the foothills.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation.