Excessive Heat Watch This Week

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Mother Lode, Mariposa County, and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 11 AM Tuesday morning until 8 PM Friday evening.

Widespread moderate to locally high heat risk is expected.

Temperatures in the foothills will range from 96 to 108 degrees. The temperatures in the Central Valley will range between 100 to 109 degrees. Warm overnight lows are expected. They are likely to range from 70 to 80 degrees in the foothills and between 65 to 75 degrees in the Central Valley.

Hot conditions and extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Warm overnight lows can make those susceptible to heat illness, remain at higher risk.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.