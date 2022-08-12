One Shelter Packed With Pooches, Another Face Staffing Shortage

Pooches in need of forever homes at the Calaveras Animal Shelter View Photos

Sonora, CA — Two Mother Lode shelters are experiencing differing problems, resulting in one temporarily closing its doors and the other turning to the public for help.

Calaveras County Animal Shelter officials say they are “packed to the rafters” with pooches. They detailed, “We are in need of finding homes for these wonderful dogs and opening up some kennels for future strays.” The shelter offers an incentive to bring home a four-legged friend—half off adoption fees of $40, including spay or neuter, vaccines, microchip, and rabies vaccination. Residents of Calaveras County will also be charged a licensing fee of $12, and $7 for seniors.

The pictures in the image box are just some of the dogs looking for forever homes. To get their information, search by name on Petfinder by clicking here or call the shelter at (209) 754-6509 for details on seeing these dogs during office hours:

Tues – Sat: 10 am – 1 pm

Tues – Sat: 2 pm – 3:30 pm

Closed Daily for Lunch: 1 pm – 2 pm

It is a different situation at the Tuolumne County Animal Control. A staffing shortage has forced its closure today, Friday (8/12), and Saturday (8/13). Shelter officials advised, “We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause the public.” They added that the public should contact the Tuolumne Sheriff’s Office for any animal-related emergencies during that time at 209-533-5815.

The shelter is slated to re-open on Tuesday, August 16th. It is unclear what caused the staff shortage.