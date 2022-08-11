Roof Repairs To Slow Traffic In Sonora

Road Closed Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA – Traffic may be slow going later this week during the morning and evening commutes due to roof work shutting down a section of roadway in downtown Sonora.

Tuolumne County road officials relay that crews will be doing roof maintenance on the Tuolumne County Veterans Hall across from Courthouse Park. It will require the complete closure of Veterans Way/E Jackson Street, between North Washington Street and North Stewart Street.

The work will take place on Friday, August 12th, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists can expect minimal delays. Drivers are asked to slow down in the cone zones when near personnel and equipment.