Assault Arrest In Yosemite, Witnesses Sought

Yosemite, CA – One person was arrested for assault last week in Yosemite National Park, and now officials are asking for visitors’ help related to the attack.

Park rangers responded to a reported assault between two individuals on Thursday, August 4th, at about 7 p.m. near the start of the Mist Trail, on the Happy Isles trailhead. Rangers were able to identify a victim and arrest a suspect, whose name was not released. Additionally, no further details have been given on this arrest. Now park officials are looking for additional witnesses to this incident.

“If you were hiking in the area of the Happy Isles trailhead at around 7 p.m. on August 4 and have information or witnessed the assault, please call or text the National Park Service (NPS) Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009,” detailed park officials.

Park officials thanked possible witnesses in advance “for providing information and aiding in keeping your public lands safe.”