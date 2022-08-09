GOP: Democrats Ignore Inflation, Border, Crime To Focus On Nonsense

Senator Mitch McConnell View Photo

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered remarks on the Senate floor regarding Democrats’ Reckless Tax and Spending Spree.

McConnell was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“A year and a half ago, every Senate Democrat cast the deciding vote for a $1.9 trillion disaster that caused the worst inflation in 40 years.

Democrats have crushed working families with runaway prices. More than 80 percent of the country says our economy is in bad shape. President Biden’s approval on the economy is down to 30 percent and falling. By the traditional rule of thumb, our country is now in a recession — and a supermajority of Americans know it.

American families are crying out for relief. But Democrats have decided to spend hundreds of billions of dollars of the people’s money on a bill that laughs at the people’s priorities.

Americans say their number-one concern is inflation and the cost of living. Here’s what Democrats’ taxing and spending spree would accomplish there: It would make inflation even worse over the next two years and then do nothing to cut inflation in the long run.

Even the Democrats’ favorite estimates say their bill would take nine years to subtract the amount of inflation we’ve been adding every single week.

After inflation in particular, another huge group of Americans say their biggest issue is the overall state of the economy in general. And here’s what Democrats want to accomplish there: They want to ram through giant new tax hikes in the middle of a recession.

New multi-hundred-billion-dollar tax hikes on American jobs that specifically target the manufacturing sector — leaving Americans with fewer jobs and lower wages.

New tax hikes on American natural gas and crude oil, plus higher fees for producing energy on federal land — leaving Americans with higher electric bills, higher utility bills, higher gas prices, and more dependence on foreign countries that don’t like us.

“In a time of inflation, Democrats also want to spend $80 billion dollars to roughly double the size of the IRS so they can shake more money out of the American people through harassment and audits. Using taxpayer money to make taxpayers’ lives worse.

So what do Democrats want to do with all the money they want to drain out of Americans’ pockets in the midst of a recession?

They want to lavish hundreds of billions of dollars on an issue that exactly three percent of the country says is our biggest problem: Far-left environmental and climate spending.

American families have been hemorrhaging financially for a year and a half. Working people can barely tread water. And the Democrats’ focus is Green New Deal nonsense that only three percent of the country wants prioritized.

Big subsidies to help rich people to buy luxury cars and new stoves. Taxpayer funding for environmental protestors. A huge catalog of nonsense that would not put a dent in global emissions while countries like China continue to emit more and more.

I dare any of our Democratic colleagues to walk up to a working-class American on the street and ask them what the government ought to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on.

Well first off, in a time of inflation, they’d probably tell them not to spend hundreds of billions of dollars in the first place.

But I doubt a single American worker or middle-class parent would say: You know what? My top priorities are doubling the size of the IRS and giving my boss a government kickback if he buys an $80,000 electric car.

Do you know a single normal American family that is clamoring for this nonsense?

Americans want lower prices. They want border security. They want more police and public safety.

Americans don’t want tens of thousands more IRS agents; they want more Border Patrol and ICE agents.

Americans don’t want Democrats to regulate us into an even deeper recession, they want liberals to let police officers bring law and order back to our streets.

Democrats want to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on a 3% issue while they completely neglect crime and border security, and make inflation and the recession even worse.

Democrats are catastrophically out of touch with what American families actually care about. Their approval ratings show it. And their reckless taxing and spending spree proves it, as well.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.