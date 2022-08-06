TUD Sewer Work Will Slow Traffic in Sonora

Road work ahead sign View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Utilities District sewer work will cause traffic delays in downtown Sonora.

The utility has hired Peterson Excavation out of Merced for the project. Crews will be replacing a section of sewer line at the intersection of Snell and School streets, near Sonora Union High School.

Work will begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9th, and end at 3:30 p.m. There will be lane closures and traffic controls, creating minor delays for travelers. TUD asks motorists to obey all signage and personnel in the cone zones and, if possible, find an alternative route.