Clear
88.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

TUD Sewer Work Will Slow Traffic in Sonora

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Road work ahead sign

Road work ahead sign

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Utilities District sewer work will cause traffic delays in downtown Sonora.

The utility has hired Peterson Excavation out of Merced for the project. Crews will be replacing a section of sewer line at the intersection of Snell and School streets, near Sonora Union High School.

Work will begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9th, and end at 3:30 p.m. There will be lane closures and traffic controls, creating minor delays for travelers. TUD asks motorists to obey all signage and personnel in the cone zones and, if possible, find an alternative route.

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert