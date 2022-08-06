Oak Fire Reaches 90% Containment

Oak Fire - Mariposa County Fire Image View Photo

Mariposa County, CA – The Oak Fire containment is inching closer to full containment.

CAL Fire reported that the fire went from 86% contained yesterday to 90% contained today. The acreage has been holding steady all week at 19,244 acres. The Incident Management Team 5 transitioned the fire back to the CAL Fire Merced Mariposa Unit today. Fire officials updated, “Suppression repair will continue throughout the fire area to improve the damage that occurred during fire suppression. Firefighters will continue to mop up hot spots and do tactical patrols throughout the fire area, along with extinguishing hot spots within the fire perimeter.”

As reported on Thursday, all evacuation orders and advisories were lifted and all roadways were reopened. In all, 193 structures were destroyed and 10 damaged. Resources on scene continued to drop with 1,783 personnel, 96 engines, 49 hand crews, 47 water tenders, 22 dozers, and 7 helicopters remaining.