All Power Outages Now Restored From Oak Fire

Oak Fire Map View Photo

Mariposa, CA — The Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County is up to 86 percent containment and is holding at 19,244 acres.

Officials hope there will be full containment by Saturday. CAL Fire reports that there has been very little change in fire conditions over the past few days. Fire crews continue to mop up hot spots and do tactical patrols throughout the fire area.

Thousands of PG&E customers lost power initially due to the fire, and the final 224 customers had power restored yesterday. PG&E has replaced 207 utility poles that were damaged.

The Oak Fire local assistance center is open again today for anyone impacted by the fire. The hours are 9am-7pm at the Mariposa High School. 127 homes have been destroyed by the fire and an additional 66 outbuildings.

There are still evacuation orders east of Mariposa Pine (Jerseydale subdivision to Devil’s Gulch and north of Footman Ridge.

The final area still to be contained is in steep and rugged terrain.