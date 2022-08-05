Rain
Update: Fatal Crash Down Embankment

By B.J. Hansen
Update at 6:46am: The CHP updates that the crash on J-59 near Highway 108 has resulted in a fatality.

Original story posted at 6:29am:Jamestown, CA — Officials are investigating a significant crash that was located early this morning in the area of J-59 near the Highway 108 intersection.

The CHP reports that a vehicle was 30 feet down an embankment and the driver was not responding. It is estimated to be about 100 yards from Highway 108. The crash was located at around 5:15am, and crews have been working to extricate the driver and remove the vehicle. It is unclear when the crash actually occurred. Be prepared for activity in the area.

No additional information is immediately available.

