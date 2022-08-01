A Report Of A Prowler Leads To Arrest

Sonora, CA– A phone call reporting a prowler was made on Friday afternoon at close to 12:30 pm in the area of Big Hill Road near Rosy Ridge Court. The caller detailed that a man was trying to get into her home and she was unable to leave her house. The pair locked themselves in a room while deputies responded with lights and sirens. Probation officers also arrived on the scene. When the probation officers arrived they detained 49-year-old Aaron Pollock. Deputies and probation officers checked the residence to make sure no one else was inside.

The victim told deputies that she saw Pollock on her deck after hearing her dog barking. Deputies determined that Pollock entered the home and took a beverage from inside the home and additionally removed an irrigation line. When deputies spoke to Pollock, they noticed he was sweating profusely and was making rapid movements. Pollock was arrested and transported to the Dambacher Detention Center where he was booked for burglary, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor warrant.