Clear
94.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Power Outage In Sonora And Columbia Areas

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
PG&E power outage in the Columbia and Sonora areas

PG&E power outage in the Columbia and Sonora areas

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — PG&E is reporting more than 1,500 customers are without electricity in the Mother Lode.

The power went off around 9 a.m. The areas impacted include Columbia, Yankee Hill, Sonora, and Phoenix Lake. At least 1,559 customers are affected in the areas along Parrots Ferry, North Bald Mountain, Greenley, Lyons Bald Mountain, and Phoenix Lake roads.

The utility stated, “Our preliminary determination is that the outage was caused by the weather.” However, company officials did not specify what those weather conditions were.

An estimated restoration time of 3:15 p.m. has been given by PG&E.

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 