Power Outage In Sonora And Columbia Areas

PG&E power outage in the Columbia and Sonora areas View Photo

Sonora, CA — PG&E is reporting more than 1,500 customers are without electricity in the Mother Lode.

The power went off around 9 a.m. The areas impacted include Columbia, Yankee Hill, Sonora, and Phoenix Lake. At least 1,559 customers are affected in the areas along Parrots Ferry, North Bald Mountain, Greenley, Lyons Bald Mountain, and Phoenix Lake roads.

The utility stated, “Our preliminary determination is that the outage was caused by the weather.” However, company officials did not specify what those weather conditions were.

An estimated restoration time of 3:15 p.m. has been given by PG&E.