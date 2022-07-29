Important Notice For Oak Fire Residents Returning Home

Oak Fire evacuation and road closure map 7-29-22 View Photo

Mariposa County, CA — As more evacuations are reduced for the Oak Fire, the Mariposa Sheriff’s Office has issued an important notice to property owners – do not clean up burnt or hazardous debris.

A town hall updating fire suppression and cleanup efforts was held last night at Mariposa High School, as earlier reported here. Sheriff’s officials relayed this critical message to property owners that the Mariposa County HHSA – Environmental Health Unit is working with CalEPA and CalREcycle to help remove hazardous waste and burn debris from burned-out property due to the blaze. They added, “Property that has been partially cleared/cleaned up by individuals will NOT be eligible for this program if it becomes available. If you would like to take advantage of ANY program to remove fire debris from your property, at no out-of-pocket cost to you, do not begin clean up.” Looking for small personal items is okay, but the public is asked to take precautions as the fire debris could contain hazardous waste products. Click here for more cleanup information.

This afternoon these evacuation orders have been reduced to fire advisements with only residents living in the area allowed and should still be prepared to evacuate if conditions change.

Lifted Evacuation Orders reduced to advisories:

All Darrah Road including all side roads

All Silva Road

Fire Advisements have been lifted for these areas:

Lushmeadows Subdivision- South of Triangle Road

Triangle Road from 49S to East Westfall- both sides of the road including all side roads

Triangle Road from East Westfall to Darrah- South Side of the road only

Tiptop Rd including all side roads

Hwy 49S from Usona Road to the Madera County Line south side only

Remaining Road Closures:

Triangle Road from Hwy 140 to Darrah Rd including all side roads

Jerseydale Rd including all side roads

Carstens Road including all side roads

Animal/Pet Shelters:

Animal pick-up at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds is between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. by using the gate near the fair office to enter. A form to report missing animals can be found by clicking here.

Spoiled Food:

Today only, (Friday, July 29 th ), the waste collection for spoiled food will be available at Woodland Park, Bootjack Market, Old Lushmeadows Store Site, and Midpines Park from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

), the waste collection for spoiled food will be available at Woodland Park, Bootjack Market, Old Lushmeadows Store Site, and Midpines Park from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. After today, it will be available on Saturday and Sunday at Bootjack Market from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.