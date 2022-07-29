Calaveras Board Chair Folendorf To Discuss County Issues

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the board chair of the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors, Amanda Folendorf.

In 2018, Folendorf made history, as Angels Camp Mayor, becoming the first deaf woman to serve as Mayor in the United States. She was also the youngest Mayor ever in the City of Angels Camp. She was later elected in 2020 to the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors, and is serving as the leader board chair throughout 2022.

The interview is conducted with assistance from a sign language interpreter in the studio.

Topics Folendorf will address include the new county budget, workforce housing challenges, recruiting a new County Administrative Officer, the state of the economy, infrastructure needs, the Highway 4 wagon trail project, and other issues.

Folendorf’s District Four covers the area around Angels Camp, Altaville, Copperopolis, and Salt Spring Valley.