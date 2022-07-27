Clear
CHP Releases Names From Recent Fatal Crashes

By Nic Peterson
Sonora, CA– The CHP has released the names of two drivers that were recently involved in fatal car accidents. The first involved an early morning solo fatal car crash that took place on July 6th. The details of that accident can be found here. The driver has been identified as 24-year-old Rachel Marie Grant of Groveland.

The second crash took place on July 24th and involved a two-vehicle head-on collision with the death of one of the drivers. The details of that crash can be found here. The driver has been identified as 40-year-old James Anthony Vierra of Sonora.

