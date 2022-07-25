CHP Releases Information About Weekend Fatal Traffic Collision

Sonora, CA– On July 24th at approximately 5:00 pm a 41-year-old Sonora man was driving a 2003 Mitsubishi Mirage westbound on Highway 108, west of Old Wards Ferry Road at an unknown rate of speed. At the same time, 72-year-old Bruce Krejcik of Tuolumne was driving a 2006 Lexus ES330 eastbound on Highway 108, west of Old Wars Ferry Road, in the number 1 lane. The 41-year-old driver allowed his vehicle to drift over the double yellow lines, directly in front of Krejcik’s vehicle. As a result, both vehicles crashed head-on. Krejcik sustained major injuries and was flown to Memorial Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The 41-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and succumbed to his injuries.

The driver’s identity is being withheld pending notification. The crash is still under investigation and it is unknown if alcohol and or drugs played a factor in this crash. The Sonora Area CHP is asking anyone for additional information and can be contacted at 209-984-3944