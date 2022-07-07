Morning Crash In Tuolumne County Turns Deadly

Groveland, CA — The CHP has released details regarding an early morning solo vehicle crash in Tuolumne County that resulted in the death of a Groveland woman, and they suspect alcohol played a role in the wreck.

The collision is believed to have happened between 4:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Mather Road, nearly three and a half miles west of Evergreen Road, between Groveland and Mather. The CHP reports the 24-year-old female was driving a 2005 Toyota Scion westbound and lost control of it on a right-hand curve. The car went off the south shoulder, sideswiping a large oak tree and landing on the opposite shoulder.

The female was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler detailed, “Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this collision. This crash is still under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the events leading up to the crash is requested to contact Sonora Area CHP. ” That number is 209-984-3944.

The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of the family.