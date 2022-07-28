Last Weekend In July Events

Photo by Sabrina Biehl Sonora Farmers Market in June View Photo

There are several events planned for the last weekend in July. Thursday, July 28th is opening night for Shakespear on the Vine theatre company’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7pm through August 20th. The by Fourth Wall Entertainment Troupe is presenting a murder mystery dinner called Catastrophe on the (Blood) Red Carpet at the Metropolitan in San Andreas. Sierra Repertory Theatre is performing Sh-Boom! a musical full of ’60s hit songs at the East Sonora Theater. Our theatre information page is here. Bear Valley Music Festival is also happening. With new music director Alexander Mickelthwate.

Today Me-Wuk Lifeways will feature Carlos Geisdorf of the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk today to captivate you with stories and activities from his cultural heritage at the Summit Ranger Station at Pinecrest as detailed here. Nature Detectives is in the afternoon as detailed here. On Friday at Pinecrest, Visit Tuolumne County is hosting a clean-up day from 8 AM until noon. Details are in the event listing here.

The library Summer Reading Program continues also detailed in our events calendar here.

The Summer Family Skate Night on Thursdays starts at 5 pm as detailed here and the regular Skate Night is on Saturday. Both events are for rollerblades or quads and you can bring your own or rent them.

Tuolumne County Farm Bureau’s Annual BBQ & Auction is Friday, July 29th as detailed here.

The Twain Harte Open Air Market is today from 4 to 7 pm. The Groveland Farmers market is on Friday, the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market is in East Sonora on Friday, the Angels Camp’s Market is on Friday, and Sonora’s Farmers Market is on Saturday morning.

Saturday morning at 8 am is a Walk ‘n’ Talk at Dragoon Gulch. The professional networking event by the Sonora Chamber of Commerce makes the most of the hike with previous walking topics including retirement planning, governmental issues, creating fire-safe neighborhoods, YARTS, and seeing and learning about the Washington Fire break at the top of the trail.

Saturday at Calvary Chapel they are hosting the Shaping Arrows Homeschool Conference as detailed here.

Saturday evening at the Copper Valley Golf Club The Columbia Big Band led by Rod Harris is performing a Big Band Dinner Dance in Copperopolis. The 18-piece big band and the singers’ performance starts at 7 PM.

Next week, Thursday, August 4th is the Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act. In order to celebrate, almost every National Park in the USA, including Yosemite, will be waiving the entrance fee for the entire day. Other fees still apply. Details about visiting Yosemite are in the event listing here.

Check out the Tuolumne County public pool schedule here and all the pool information here.

There is a yard sale as detailed in our Classifieds here.

Movie times are available in our Movie section which also has Pinecrest’s Movies Under the Stars line up for the month here.