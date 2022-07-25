Update: Sawmill Fire In Sutter Creek

Update at 2:35 p.m.: CAL FIRE is reporting the fire has spread to nearby vegetation. Firefighters have put a wet line around the vegetation fire. The building is now fully involved.

Original post at 2:08 p.m.: Sutter Creek CA– A fire has broken out at a sawmill in Sutter Creek. Firefighting resources are on the scene of the structure fire. All of the employees have been evacuated and are accounted for. Currently, no evacuations are in place for the surrounding areas.

Timber Products is headquartered in Springfield, Oregon. The facility they manage in Sutter Creek produces Ampine, Apex, and Encore particle board panels. No information on the amount of damage or cause of the fire. More information will be provided as the story develops.