Clear
67.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

California Politicians Can Start Accepting Cryptocurrency

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
California Capitol

California Capitol

Photo Icon View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The state of California’s Fair Political Practices Commission voted Thursday to start allowing candidates for local and state offices to accept donations of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Candidates must immediately convert the digital currencies into US dollars, and cannot hold onto it like an investment. The donations must also use a registered cryptocurrency processor that will collect the name and information of the donor.

California had previously not allowed cryptocurrency donations to candidates as they do not rely on banks, and instead are recorded digitally through blockchain technology.

Candidates for federal office, like US Senate, Congress and President, are already allowed to accept cryptocurrency donations. California’s new rules take effect in 60 days.

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 