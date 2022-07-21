Tuolumne County Puts Out FAQ On Climate Plan

TC Climate Plan View Photo

Sonora, CA — We reported earlier that a protest was held on Saturday at Sonora’s Courthouse Park in opposition to Tuolumne County developing a Climate Action Plan.

The document, set to be reviewed and voted on by the board of supervisors in the coming months, would be a component of the county’s General Plan. It identifies projected greenhouse gas emissions and proposed policies and actions to reduce emissions.

Members of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors have been receiving questions from the community about it recently, and in response, the Community Development Department has put out an eight-page document explaining the plan, and answering “frequently asked questions.” It addresses issues like the impact on wood stoves, backyard burning and gas-powered cars.

You can read the FAQ report by clicking here.