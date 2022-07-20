Yosemite Roadway Closed By Washburn Fire Scheduled To Reopen

Wawona Road/HWY 41 closed by the Washburn Fire tentatively set to reopen on Saturday, July 23, 2022 View Photo

Yosemite, CA – The Washburn Fire burning in Yosemite National Park has grown in containment and there is minimal acreage growth, allowing for a major roadway to be tentatively scheduled to reopen.

Wawona Road, which is the continuation of Highway 41 into the park stretching between the south entrance and Yosemite Valley, will tentatively reopen to visitors this weekend. Currently, the community of Wawona is only open to residents and will remain that way for at least another week. Also, the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias remains closed for at least another week as well. Park officials detailed, “This closure includes all camping, lodging, vacation rentals, and other services (other than gas) in the Wawona area.”

Wawona Road was closed on July 8 due to the Washburn fire. It is currently 4,863 acres and 58% contained. The tentatively scheduled time for the Wawona Road/HWY 41 reopening is Saturday, July 23, at 6 a.m. barring no changes in the fire’s activity.