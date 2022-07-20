Control Lines Holding On Agua Fire

Evacuation warning area for Agua Fire View Photo

Mariposa, CA — The evacuation orders that were issued for the Agua Fire on Highway 140 in Mariposa County have been reduced to warnings.

Crews are keeping the fire within the control lines and mopping up the incident. The fire didn’t grow yesterday, but updated mapping now puts it at 425 acres and there is 25 percent containment. It is located three miles outside of the community of Mariposa.

Evacuation Warnings

-Agua Fria Rd.

-Gold Leaf Rd.

-Yaqui Gulch Rd. (both sides of the road) from Hwy 140 to Prarie Rd. including

-Prarie and Yaqui Terrace

-Hwy 140 from Aqua Fria to Bumgardner Rd. (Both sides of the Rd.)

-Paso del Oso Rd.

-Oak Canyon Dr.

-Bumgardner Mt. Rd. from Hwy 140 to the top of the hill