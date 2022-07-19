Some Containment Gained On Agua Fire: Evacuations Remain

Agua Fire Map 7-19-22 View Photo

Mariposa, CA — A large fire ignited in Mariposa County yesterday, on Highway 140 near Agua Road.

It is about three miles outside the community of Mariposa. The Agua Fire is 300 acres and 10 percent contained. Several areas immediately around the fire are still evacuated. An evacuation center is open at the New Life Christian Church at 5089 Cold Road. Officials say the fire was caused by a vehicle, but no specifics have been released.

Evacuation Order Areas:

Agua Fria Rd

Gold Leaf Rd,

Yaqui Gulch Rd (both sides of the road) from Hwy 140 to Prarie Rd including Prarie and Yaqui Terrace.

Hwy 140 from Aqua Fria to Bumgardner Rd (Both sides of the rd)

Paso del Oso Rd

Oak Canyon Drive

Bumgardner Mt. Rd from Hwy 140 to the top of the Hill

Fire Advisement Area: ( This is not an evacuation order, it is simply to notify residents in the area of the potential need to evacuate should conditions change allowing them to begin to prepare). Mt. Bullion CutOff, Live Oak Rd, Yaqui Gulch Rd from Praire Rd to Live Oak Rd.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Agua Fria Rd

Hwy 140 from Martin Rd to Mt. Bullion Cutoff Rd

Gold Leaf Rd.

Meanwhile, the Washburn Fire, also in Mariposa County, which burning for a couple of weeks, is 4,911 acres and 51-percent contained.