14-Year-Old Drowning Victim Located

By B.J. Hansen
Lake Camanche Map

Valley Springs, CA — At the conclusion of a two-day search, a boy who drowned at Lake Camanche was located.

The 14-year-old unidentified boy went underwater on Sunday about 200 yards offshore while recreating in the lake. The Calaveras and Amador dive teams, the CHP, the East Bay Municipal Utilities District, Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department, and others were involved in the search. The boy was found deceased during the seven o’clock hour Monday evening.

We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

