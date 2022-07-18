Clear
New Leadership For WATCH Program

By Nic Peterson

Sonora, CA– After 30 years of leading WATCH, Chris Daly has decided to retire. After her retirement notice, the organization contracted with Moran Company, a national search firm that specializes in non-profit leadership to find a new Executive Director. The Board of Directors selected Clint Bower as the new Executive Director of WATCH, Bower recently began his tenure at WATCH after relocating from Florida. He starts his new position with 40 years of experience in the field of developmental and intellectual disabilities as well as non-profit leadership. He was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and began his career there during the movement to free people from institutions and integrate them into the community. Bower is said to be excited about the opportunity to lead a quality organization that is firmly implanted in the local community.

WATCH has been supporting adults with intellectual disabilities in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties for 50 years and currently serves 160 individuals and occupies a 9,000-square-foot building on Cabezut Road in Sonora.

