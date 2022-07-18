Power Outages In Calaveras County

Copperopolis, CA — There have been some power outages occurring today in Calaveras County around Copperopolis, Angels Camp and Arnold.

PG&E currently reports that 2,382 customers are without power in an area stretching from Copperopolis to Angels Camp. Full restoration there should come by early afternoon, according to PG&E officials.

There are also 144 customers without power in the Arnold area, and full restoration is anticipated by 4:30pm.

Both of the outages occurred at different times during the 10 o’clock hour this morning, and PG&E says the cause of the outages remains under investigation.