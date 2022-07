Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District is making emergency repairs to a water pipeline today on Shaws Flat Road near the intersection of Saratoga Road.

TUD reports that 5-10 minute traffic delays can be expected on Shaws Flat Road, so you may want to avoid the area, if possible. The emergency repairs started at 7:30am and will continue until around 2:30pm. Travel with caution.