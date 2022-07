Lake Camanche Map View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — Officials in Calaveras County have been looking for a 14-year-old boy who went missing in the water at Lake Camanche yesterday.

The victim was last seen 200 yards offshore. The CHP sent a helicopter yesterday to assist, and the Calaveras and Amador dive teams are also involved, along with firefighters. A search will resume this morning.

No additional information is immediately available.