Clear
104 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Multiple Smaller Fires Extinguished In Region

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Fire on Tuolumne Road - Photo by Doug Clark - Tuolumne County Fire

Fire on Tuolumne Road - Photo by Doug Clark - Tuolumne County Fire

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources have been busy responding to multiple fires that were quickly contained on this Sunday.

One of the most visible was a fire in the 15900 block of Tuolumne Road near Black Oak Road. It burned less than an acre around noontime. There were a couple of structures nearby, but no damage was reported. Mop-up is still ongoing.

Air resources from Columbia were also sent to a small quarter fire east of Oakdale shortly after 1pm in the 13000 block of Lancaster Road. It was quickly contained. Also around that time, there was a small fire reported in the area of 28 mile Road in Stanislaus County, and Columbia air resources responded.

Earlier today, before 8am, a small fire was contained by locals outside a home in the 20000 block of West Willow Springs Road in Soulsbyville. There was also a small fire, less than a quarter acre, contained this afternoon near the Pine Mountain Lake area.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 