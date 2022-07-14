Thinking About Running For School Board Or Other Office?

Voting center at the Tuolumne County Elections Office in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — There will be numerous local special district and school board races on the November ballot, so the Tuolumne County Election’s Office is holding a special informational class today (July 14) for anyone interested in running for office.

The class is not a requirement for candidates, but it will provide information about important topics like dates to remember and documents that must be filed. It will begin at 5:30pm in the Board of Supervisors meeting room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building (2 South Green Street in Sonora).

The filing period for the General Election begins on July 18 and closes on August 12.

A printed candidate filing handbook will be available for everyone who attends. You can RSVP by contacting Robert Bergstrom at rbergstrom@co.tuolumne.ca.us or Kim Questo at kquesto@co.tuolumne.ca.us or calling (209) 533-5570.

All of the various school boards will have seats on the ballot, along with special districts, such as the Tuolumne Utilities District.

Click here to view the various races.