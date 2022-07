CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — Air and ground resources were dispatched right before noon to a vegetation fire reported at the Westside area off of Tuolumne Road.

CAL Fire reports that the 10 ft. by 10 ft. spot fire was quickly contained. No additional information is immediately available. The aircraft that was heading toward Tuolumne is now returning back to base, and a ground crew is on the scene mopping up the incident.