Barking Dog, Yelling humans, And A Throat Punch

Twain Harte, CA – Two neighbors argued over a barking dog and one ended up in jail.

Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Confidence Road recently for a man reporting his neighbor, 43-year-old Robert Douglass Jr., had come over to his house and punched him in the throat. When deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke to an elderly victim who detailed that he and Douglass had got into an argument over a barking dog. The verbal fight turned physical when Douglass allegedly threw two chunks of concrete toward the victim. Both luckily missed the victim escaping inside his home.

A short time later, the victim came outside and the two began arguing again. The victim reported that this time Douglass walked over to him and punched him in the throat, causing him to fall. Douglass was arrested for felony elder abuse.