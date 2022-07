Sonora, CA — PG&E is reporting that over 7,500 customers lost power at 6:47pm.

The outage is wide-ranging and is impacting parts of Sonora, Phoenix Lake, Mono Vista, Tuolumne and Soulsbyville. It is unclear what caused the outage, according to PG&E,  but the company reports that it hopes to have everyone restored by 1:15am.

Written by BJ Hansen .

