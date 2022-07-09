Clear
Yosemite Washburn Fire Scorched More Acreage

By Tracey Petersen
Yosemite, CA  — The Washburn Fire burning in the southern portion of Yosemite National Park is  threatening the Mariposa Grove and has jumped from 466 acres to 708 acres.

On Friday, mandatory evacuations were put in place for the Wawona community and Wawona Campground. Also, Wawona Road (Highway 41) is closed from the South Entrance to the Wawona Golf Course. A fire shelter is set up at the New Life Church, located at 5089 Cole Road in Mariposa. by: Lindsay Stevenson-

Fire officials report that moderate fire behavior was observed overnight, including long-range spotting, group torching, and backing. They added that increasing temperatures and decreasing humidity through the weekend are a concern. The total number of personnel on the scene is 209.

The grove was evacuated shortly after the blaze ignited around 2 p.m. on Thursday near the lower Mariposa Grove area and Washburn trail. The grove remains closed, but the rest of the park is open and what ignited the blaze is under investigation.

