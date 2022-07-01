Complaint Of Service Led To AHS Vandalism

Sonora Police vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA — A Sonora man is accused of vandalizing the Adventist Health Sonora ER last week after claiming poor service from staff.

The Sonora Police Department received a report of a male subject who was throwing items inside the ER and yelling at staff. When officers arrived at the hospital on Greeley Road in Sonora, they contacted the suspect, 37-year-old Christopher Weakley, in the parking lot and detained him.

Staff reported that Weakley was walking down a hall in the ER while hitting doors and walls, even toppling a vase off a counter. Police spokesperson Krishna Livingston detailed, “Weakley then entered the bathroom and broke the ceiling tile and part of the frame that holds the tile. Upon exiting the hospital, the subject then grabbed a wheelchair and threw it at the front lobby door, causing damage to the wheelchair and the metal door frame.” She added that the total estimated damage was $1,700.

During questioning, Weakley complained that he was unhappy with the level of service that he was getting from the hospital staff. Weakley was arrested without incident for felony vandalism and was placed on $15,000 bail.