HWY 120/108 Crash Turns Deadly

Tuolumne County, CA – The CHP has identified an Oakdale man as the victim of Wednesday’s Highway 120/108 wreck, and they want to talk to any witnesses.

The solo vehicle collision happened just after 2 p.m. yesterday n the Keystone area. The deceased is 78-year-old Robert Dean Bagley I. The CHP reported that he was driving a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle eastbound on the highway approaching Rushing Hills Lookout Road when, for unknown reasons, his car drifted onto the dirt and gravel right shoulder. They added that he then overcorrected back onto the highway, hitting a raised dirt and rock embankment on the opposite shoulder. The vehicle then overturned and came to rest on its roof. First responders had to free him from the wreckage.

Bagley was transported to Adventist Health Sonora, where he succumbed to his injuries. CHP spokesperson Elliot Lopez advised, “This crash is still under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the events leading up to the crash is requested to contact Sonora Area CHP.”