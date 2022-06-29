Columbia’s Glorious Fourth Of July Celebration

Glorious Fourth of July Celebration in Columbia (Greased Pole Climb) View Photo

Columbia State Historic Park invites you to their annual Glorious Fourth of July Celebration on Monday, July 4th.

Jo Rodefer was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Rodefer is the Treasurer for the Columbia Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and is the Event Organizer for the The Independence Day festivities.

The day will begin with a Flag Raising and Black Powder Musket Salute by the Columbia Militia at 11 a.m. This will be followed by a community parade, live music, games and more.

Games and Activities will include:

Needle in the Haystack (not real needles)

Watermelon eating contest

Bucket Brigade

Nail pounding contests

Egg relay and egg toss

Greased pole contest

Cake Walk

Five Way Tug-O-War

A one dollar donation is suggested to participate in contests.

Columbia’s Independence Day celebration includes a barbeque at 1 p.m. The proceeds of the day will benefit the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.