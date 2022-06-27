Information Released About Weekend Motorcycle Crash

Jamestown, CA– Traffic was impacted on Saturday morning after a Motorcycle crash with reported major injuries. The original story can be found here.

The CHP has released details about the incident. On June 25th at approximately 9:00 am, a 40-year-old female from Jamestown was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse eastbound on Highway 108, west of Rawhide Road. At the same time, a 58-year-old male from Sonora was driving his 2001 Harley Davidson Electra Glide, westbound on Highway 108, west of Rawhide Road.

The female driver failed to see the motorcycle and initiated an unsafe left turn. The front of the Chevrolet collided with the left side of the Harley Davidson causing the motorcycle to overturn. The driver of the Harley Davidson was ejected from the vehicle and sustained major injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center for treatment. Alcohol and drugs are not considered a factor in this crash.