Motorcycle Vs. Vehicle Crash In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA — First responders are on the scene of a motorcycle versus SUV crash in Jamestown that is backing up traffic on Highway 49/108.

The CHP reports that the two vehicles collided on the highway at the Rawhide Road intersection. They add that the rider is lying in the roadway along with wreckage, blocking part of the roadway. Currently, there is no information on injuries, but an air ambulance has been called to the scene. Motorists are asked to slow down and use caution or to avoid the area if possible, as traffic is backed up in both directions of the highway. An update will be provided as soon as new details come into the newsroom.

