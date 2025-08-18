Tuolumne Supervisors To Weigh Budget Policy Tax Rates And Travel Requests

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider a full agenda that includes adopting 2025-26 county and district tax rates, adjusting budget policy on the use of fund balances, exploring expansion of federal Opportunity Zones, and approving out-of-state travel for supervisors to a national conference in Washington, D.C.

Clerk and Auditor-Controller Donald McNair submitted the 2025-26 secured roll tax rates for adoption, as required under state law. The board must set the rates of county and district taxes by Oct. 3 each year.

Supervisors also will revisit changes to their budget policy approved earlier this month that give the board greater discretion in applying the previous year’s general fund balance to the following year’s operations. The recommended 2025-26 budget projects a beginning fund balance of $5.7 million, with allocations including $1 million to contingencies, $500,000 for a chip seal machine, $518,750 for a Yaney Courthouse elevator payment, $500,000 for capital and maintenance projects, and $1.2 million for operations. The board is scheduled to decide whether to implement the revised policy this year or delay until the 2026-27 budget cycle, when staff say further reductions could lessen reliance on reserves.

Second District Supervisor Ryan Campbell is requesting the county pursue an expansion of Opportunity Zone designations, a federal program that offers tax incentives for private investment in distressed communities. Tuolumne County currently has one zone in Sonora. Campbell said additional areas, such as Jamestown and Columbia, could benefit from inclusion.

Supervisors also will consider authorizing out-of-state travel for members to attend the National Association of Counties’ Payments in Lieu of Taxes Fly-in Sept. 9–11 in Washington, D.C. District 3 Supervisor Daniel Anaiah Kirk is designated as the county’s NACo representative, but more than one supervisor could attend. Estimated costs are $1,850 per attendee.

Additionally, the board will receive an update on the recruitment process for a new county administrative officer. Interim CAO Roger Root is serving under a one-year agreement while an executive recruitment firm conducts a search.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Board of Supervisors chambers at the County Administration Center, 2 South. Green Street. Sonora. The full agenda can be found here.