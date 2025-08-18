Tuolumne Utilities District Completes Gibbs Water Tank Project

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne Utilities District has completed construction of the new Gibbs Water Tank, a 250,000-gallon welded steel facility designed to replace aging storage infrastructure and meet the growing needs of the community.

The project, known as the Gibbs (126) Tank Replacement, includes reinforced exterior roof rafters and other safety upgrades. District officials said the tank will improve water quality, increase employee safety, and provide reliable storage to strengthen the system’s resilience against drought and climate-related challenges. The district said the project reflects its commitment to long-term infrastructure investment and preparing for future growth.

More information about the Gibbs Tank Replacement Project and other ongoing efforts is available here.