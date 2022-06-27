Clear
Strong Community Turnout For Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne, CA — The downtown area was packed over the weekend during the 73rd annual Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee.

It is a celebration of the town’s proud history and logging industry. The popular community event is now put on by the VFW Post 4748. It featured demonstrations, tug-of-war competitions, arm wrestling, a Saturday morning parade, children’s events, and many vendors.

This year’s queen was 13-year-old Abigail Minick, an eighth-grade student at Summerville Elementary School.

The band Hired Gunn played on Friday night and BrewBaker performed on Saturday. Click on the “view photos” box to see many of the sights from the weekend. Photos were submitted by Clarke Broadcasting’s Alisha Rock and community news partners Keleen Munsel-Ivey and Andrea Dickenson.

