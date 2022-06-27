Gas Prices Declining Ahead Of Independence Day Weekend

Sonora, CA – The average price to fill up at the pump fell by four cents over the past two weeks.

Industry Analyst Trilby Lundberg reports that it is the first decline in nine weeks. She says oil prices fell because of deepening inflationary concerns, and she also expects further price declines over the coming weeks. That said, the average price of regular unleaded is still $1.90 higher than it was one year ago.

San Francisco has the highest average price at $6.39 per gallon and Baton Rouge, Louisiana is the lowest at $4.39 per gallon. The average price, nationwide, is $5.05. The myMotherLode.com gas price section shows regular unleaded locally is selling as low as $5.94 per gallon.