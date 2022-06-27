SPI Closes Forestlands Temporarily To Public

Sierra Pacific Industries View Photo

Sonora, CA — Citing the ongoing drought and high fire danger, Sierra Pacific Industries is closing its forestlands to public access until conditions improve.

SPI’s lands, in areas where it is not actively logging, are typically open for recreational use like hiking, biking, fishing and hunting. However, because of the current low fuel moistures, SPI is concerned about wildfires starting. The closure is effective this Friday, July 1st. A similar action was taken around this time last year.

Public roads on forestland will remain open, but there will be no walk-in access allowed.

SPI owns over two million acres of forestland across California, Oregon and Washington.