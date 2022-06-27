Clear
70.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

SPI Closes Forestlands Temporarily To Public

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sierra Pacific Industries

Sierra Pacific Industries

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Citing the ongoing drought and high fire danger, Sierra Pacific Industries is closing its forestlands to public access until conditions improve.

SPI’s lands, in areas where it is not actively logging, are typically open for recreational use like hiking, biking, fishing and hunting. However, because of the current low fuel moistures, SPI is concerned about wildfires starting. The closure is effective this Friday, July 1st. A similar action was taken around this time last year.

Public roads on forestland will remain open, but there will be no walk-in access allowed.

SPI owns over two million acres of forestland across California, Oregon and Washington.

small payday loans online no credit check $255 payday loans online same day

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
small payday loans online no credit check $255 payday loans online same day

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 