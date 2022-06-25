Several Fires In The Forest This Week

Stanislaus National Forest, CA — Stanislaus National Fire crews were kept busy this week working on five fires.

Three of the blazes were caused by lightning strikes after stormy weather blew through the region, with one bolt hitting a tree, as pictured in the image box. The other two fires were contained and their causes remain under investigation. Forest fire officials released this update on those fires:

Written by Tracey Petersen .

