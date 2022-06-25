Mariposa County Heat Advisory

Blue sky with clouds View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Mariposa County foothills, starting at noon today and continuing until 9 PM Monday.

High temperatures of 102 to 107 degrees are forecast from Saturday through Monday. The high heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Overnight lows in the warmest locations may provide little relief as they will range from the upper 60`s to the upper 70`s.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.