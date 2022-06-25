PG&E Line Clearing Work In Tuolumne County

Traffic control flagger sign View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Two Tuolumne County communities along the Highway 108 corridor will be impacted by power line clearing for two days next week.

PG&E has hired subcontractors to work on line clearance maintenance of brush and trees in the following areas:

June 27th: 25023 Jordan Way East, Long Barn

June 29th & 30th: 20840 Lama Teumete Road, Mi Wuk

Detour signs will be posted around the work areas. According to county road officials, flaggers will be directing traffic and guiding pedestrians and residents in and out of driveways. Motorists could face short delays and are asked to use caution in the cone zones.