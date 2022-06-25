Clear
Early Morning Fire In Jamestown

By Tracey Petersen
Cal Fire and Tuolumne County Fire Dept. trucks

Jamestown, CA – An early morning vegetation fire in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County was quickly contained by fire crews.

The call came into CAL Fire dispatch at about 3:40 a.m. regarding a blaze in some grass along Twist Road near Algerine Road. Within 20 minutes, the flames were extinguished by firefighters at an estimated two acres in size.

One structure was threatened by the fire, and what ignited the fire remains under investigation.

